Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OIA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 97,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 634,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,976 shares in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.