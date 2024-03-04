Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,807 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 134,922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

