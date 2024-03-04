Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTN remained flat at $10.54 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,727. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,276 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,215.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,531,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,817,454.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 157,769 shares of company stock worth $1,629,701 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

