Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 98,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,462. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 226,483 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

