Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) in the last few weeks:

2/29/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/18/2024 – Shopify had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/18/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,338,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,144,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.98 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

