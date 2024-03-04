Investment (LON:INV) Trading Up 0.7%

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 307 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 307 ($3.90). Approximately 1,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.87).

Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,046.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.33.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.

