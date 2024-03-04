IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Billion

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $83.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003880 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,152,954,445 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

