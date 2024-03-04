IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells $7,936,289.34 in Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.56. The company had a trading volume of 642,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $253.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

