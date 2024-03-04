iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Shares Up 0%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.24 and last traded at $70.18. 630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.15.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.