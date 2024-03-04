iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Shares Up 0%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.24 and last traded at $70.18. 630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.15.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:ISHG Free Report ) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

