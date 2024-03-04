iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.75

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 747050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,517,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,932 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,593,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,264,000 after acquiring an additional 803,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 881,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 332,897 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

