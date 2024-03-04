iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $434.75

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $434.75 and last traded at $432.90, with a volume of 332970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $434.57.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.11 and a 200 day moving average of $381.39.
Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
