iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $434.75

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $434.75 and last traded at $432.90, with a volume of 332970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $434.57.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.11 and a 200 day moving average of $381.39.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

