iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.31

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 808546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

