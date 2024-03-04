iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 31,472 shares.The stock last traded at $74.41 and had previously closed at $74.32.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $896.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,837,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,778,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,159,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
