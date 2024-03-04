iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.31

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 434200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $561.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter valued at about $270,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

