iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.77

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.77 and last traded at $102.67, with a volume of 470028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

