iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.79

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 187724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

