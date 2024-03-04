iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.98

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 2459368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.