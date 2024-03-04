iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.91

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.91 and last traded at $187.74, with a volume of 912561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.48.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.23.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.