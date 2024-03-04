iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.91

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.91 and last traded at $128.89, with a volume of 597984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.89.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

