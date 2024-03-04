iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.40

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.40 and last traded at $96.16, with a volume of 88089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.96.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $697.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

