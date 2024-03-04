James Herriott Sells 862 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Herriott sold 784 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $44,601.76.

On Wednesday, February 21st, James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

View Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.