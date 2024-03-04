Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $3,900.00 and a 52-week high of $3,900.00.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.