Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance
JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $3,900.00 and a 52-week high of $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
