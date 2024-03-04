Jeffrey A. Fielkow Buys 1,000 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $23,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TriMas Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 30.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 157.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in TriMas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,142,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriMas by 31.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriMas

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.