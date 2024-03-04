Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $971,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $221,070.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $279,458.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,544,250.00.

Coursera Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE COUR traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.52. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

