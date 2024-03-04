JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 530,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,366.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

JFEEF remained flat at $14.46 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. JFE has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFE will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

