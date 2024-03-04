Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.13

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

