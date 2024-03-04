John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2014 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of JHI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 44,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,129. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
