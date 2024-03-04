John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2014 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JHI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 44,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,129. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

