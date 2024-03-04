John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,347. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 433,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

