JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.02 and last traded at $89.02. Approximately 15,091 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $88.21.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $780.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

