Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 10.8% in February

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 135,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.