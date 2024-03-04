Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 10.8% in February

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 135,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $14.69.
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Julius Bär Gruppe
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.