Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.24. 188,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,901. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $321.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,500. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

