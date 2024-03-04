Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,430,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 18,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $473,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,520 shares of company stock worth $192,307 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 461,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 91,491 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

