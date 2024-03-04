Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,439 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.8% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $280.53. 5,903,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,664. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $286.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

