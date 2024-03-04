Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $471.75. 3,159,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $472.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

