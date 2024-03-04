Kinetic Partners Management LP Has $59.19 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 5.8% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $59,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,883,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,661. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.93. The company has a market cap of $306.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.26.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,858,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $319,984,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

