Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $530.00

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $530.00 and last traded at $529.66, with a volume of 64653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

