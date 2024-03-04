Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $470.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $472.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

