Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $792.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.32 and a one year high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $673.92 and its 200 day moving average is $610.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

