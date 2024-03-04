KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $775,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 86,388,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,414,801. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.