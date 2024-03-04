KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,870,000 after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.41. 188,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,259. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $258.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.