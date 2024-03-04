Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kubota Stock Performance

KUBTY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.88. 20,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kubota has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.90. Kubota had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Machinery, Water/Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment offers tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest equipment, vegetable machinery, and other related equipment; mini rice center, seedling raising, rice polishing, and gardening facilities; weighing, measuring, control equipment and systems, and air purifiers; engines for agricultural machinery, construction and industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

