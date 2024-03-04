L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.36

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 71331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

