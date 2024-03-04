Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $441,264.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $441,264.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 732,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $437,784.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $393,436.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $405,246.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $174,122.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $97,908.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $432,738.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $422,124.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
LEGH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.30.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
