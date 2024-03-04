Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $441,264.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $441,264.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 732,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $437,784.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $393,436.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $405,246.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $174,122.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $97,908.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $432,738.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.30.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.