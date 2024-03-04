Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) EVP Sells $147,369.08 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LTH stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
