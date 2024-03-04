Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) EVP Sells $147,369.08 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Life Time Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LTH stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. MSD Capital L P purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 558,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,434,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.