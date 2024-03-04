Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Trading Up 2.4%

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 804.53 ($10.21) and last traded at GBX 797 ($10.12). Approximately 641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 778 ($9.87).

Lindsell Train Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 847.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 861.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Lindsell Train

In other news, insider Michael Lindsell bought 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £843.66 ($1,070.77) per share, with a total value of £28,684.44 ($36,406.19). In other news, insider Charles Julian Cazalet bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £850 ($1,078.82) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($53,940.86). Also, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £843.66 ($1,070.77) per share, with a total value of £28,684.44 ($36,406.19). Insiders have bought 184 shares of company stock valued at $15,597,444 over the last ninety days. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsell Train Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

