LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LPSN. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 6,264,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,937. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.52. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

In other LivePerson news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 169,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $607,632.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,955,361 shares in the company, valued at $35,739,745.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $156,410,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 72.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,084,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 875,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 96.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 987,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

