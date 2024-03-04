Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells $71,344.02 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Loews Stock Down 0.1 %

L stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.35. 599,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

