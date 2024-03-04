Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading Down 25%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,141,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 746% from the average session volume of 253,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

