LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 742,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 654,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.70. 554,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

