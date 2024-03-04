Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Logan Green Sells 11,867 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LYFT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,022,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.95. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

